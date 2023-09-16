Solangi hails Namira Saleem’s space journey

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that Namira Saleem’s upcoming journey to space is a sign of Pakistan’s growing presence in space exploration and a major achievement for the nation.
This he said during a meeting with Pakistan’s first female astronaut Namira Saleem who met him here.
Namira Salim briefed the caretaker minister about the preparations for her space journey on October 5 this year.
Namira Saleem expressed her determination to raise the Pakistani flag in space. Solangi congratulated Namira Saleem on behalf of the government, the Prime Minister and the people. He termed Namira Saleem a role model for all women. Namira Saleem is the first woman who hoisted Pakistan’s flag at the North Pole on April 21, 2007, while she would be leaving for space travel on October 5.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain on Friday granted bail to former chief...
LAHORE: The Lahore High court on Friday issued orders to impose a fine of Rs2,000 on motorists violationing the...
NEW DELHI: India’s Defence Acquisition Council on Friday approved nine proposals to buy defence equipment worth a...
LAHORE: Pakistan´s national flag carrier admitted Friday it was struggling to pay bills and wages after local media...
LAHORE: Organized crime units will be formed in every district of Punjab after the provincial government has issued...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has stopped the authorities from uploading results of the Medical and Dental...