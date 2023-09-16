Solangi hails Namira Saleem’s space journey

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that Namira Saleem’s upcoming journey to space is a sign of Pakistan’s growing presence in space exploration and a major achievement for the nation.

This he said during a meeting with Pakistan’s first female astronaut Namira Saleem who met him here.

Namira Salim briefed the caretaker minister about the preparations for her space journey on October 5 this year.

Namira Saleem expressed her determination to raise the Pakistani flag in space. Solangi congratulated Namira Saleem on behalf of the government, the Prime Minister and the people. He termed Namira Saleem a role model for all women. Namira Saleem is the first woman who hoisted Pakistan’s flag at the North Pole on April 21, 2007, while she would be leaving for space travel on October 5.­