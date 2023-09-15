Mardan mayor says park on 220 acres set to be opened

MARDAN: The Mardan Mayor Himayatullah Mayar on Thursday said the Awami National Party government in the past had approved the Zamung Park project spread on 220 acres of land but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government later halted work on the scheme.

He said this while speaking at the city local council session in the TMA Hall. Chairman Hashim Khan presided over the session.

Members of the council, government officers and journalists attended the meeting.The mayor stated that the NAB subsequently launched an inquiry into the Zamung Park project but cleared the scheme.

He enlisted the amounts set aside for the project from time to time. The mayor said Zamung Park is a significant project as it is meant for providing recreation to the people and its formal opening is scheduled for September 15.

The mayor was not happy with the Mardan police actions against drug abuse. He lamented that most of the youth were being adversely affected by the menace.