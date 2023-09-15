SHC tells KWSC, CBC to improve water supply through pipeline

The Sindh High Court has directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), Defence Housing Authority and Cantonment Board Clifton to find a solution to the water shortage issue and improve the regular water supply to the residents of DHA through normal water pipeline connections.

The direction came on petitions filed by residents for an improved water supply through pipelines in the area and against the imposition of additional charges for the water supply through tankers.

Filing comments on the petitions, the KWSC chief executive said the total bulk supply of 9mgd was not being supplied to the CBC on account of a water shortage. At present, he said, 5mgd of water was being supplied to the CBC.

He submitted that the KWSC can increase the supply to 6mgd within ten days. He said serious efforts were being made to stop leakage and theft of water from the mainline between the pumping station and Chakra Goth, while FIRs had been registered against such theft.

The KWSC chief executive said the corporation’s steps would be helpful in increasing the water supply to the residents and reduce the water shortage in DHA.

He said that a 5mgd supply from the desalination plant project at Ibrhaim Haidery had been approved by the Sindh government, and it would be completed within two years and additional water would be released into the new China main at the Coast Guards roundabout in Korangi.

He further stated that some of the bulk supply water connections which were cut off would be restored to ensure a regular supply of water to residents.

CBC and DHA officials submitted that possible efforts were being made to supply water to the residents, and as per orders of the court, five bowsers per month were being supplied to the petitioners and other residents. The petitioners disputed the contention of the DHA and CBC officials and submitted that most of the petitioners and other residents were not being supplied five bowsers per month as per the court order, and there was no improvement in the regular supply of water by the DHA and CBC.

A division bench, headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, directed the petitioners’ counsel to file their statement with regard to the non-supply of water.

The court observed that civic agencies were under the legal obligation to provide all civic amenities to the consumers, subject to the payment of charges and the respondents are required to take necessary steps to ensure a continued and uninterrupted water supply of water to the residents of DHA through normal water connections.

It further observed that it is expected the KWSC, DHA and CBC would arrange a joint meeting to find a solution and improve the regular water supply to the residents through normal pipelines.

The court also observed that authorities shall make all possible efforts to continue the water supply to the petitioners as per the undertaking and court orders.

The court had earlier directed the KWSB to submit reports regarding the water supply mechanism in different areas of DHA and Clifton, storage capacity of DHA as well as the timetable for the water supply by the KWSB to the cantonment board.

The petitioners had submitted that the cantonment board was charging Rs2,886 to 108,219 for residential houses and Rs4,040 to Rs61,612 for commercial units under the annual water tax.

They submitted that the high court had already adjudicated the issue with regard to the supply of water and the cantonment board’s responsibility, and observed that in case of failure to supply water, the CBC disentitled itself from charging, claiming or collecting water tax from the residents.

The petitioners submitted that no water meters had been installed by the respondents and the water tax was being charged as per the size of the property, not as per the quantity of water being consumed. They said the CBC was providing roughly 30 per cent water of the total need of its residents and charging onerous levies and additional costs against the same.