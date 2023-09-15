Nawaz return to prove dawn of hope for crises-hit Pakistan: Maryam

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif during a media talk in London on October 9, 2022. — X/@MaryamNSharif

LAHORE: Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), Maryam Nawaz, has declared the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as a new dawn for Pakistan, surrounded by a dark night of crises.

Addressing a consultative meeting of party's former parliamentarians and ticketholders here on Thursday, Maryam said the son of Pakistan was once again coming to play a historic role in bringing the country out of trouble.

“Nawaz Sharif is not coming for his own relief but to save the nation from the sufferings of inflation, economic depression and lawlessness,” she said and maintained that the country needed an agenda and not revenge, unity, peace, economic development, relief to the poor from inflation. “Nawaz Sharif would work on this agenda.”

“Give more than two-thirds mandate to Nawaz Sharif; we promise he will end the darkness of economic depression, inflation and unemployment forever,” Maryam said and paid tribute to the spirit of party leaders and workers.

For three times, people reposed trust in Nawaz Sharif by making him the prime minister of the country and giving him an opportunity to serve the country, she said. “Nawaz Sharif had fulfilled every promise he made to the people and always lived up to the trust of people and every time brought the country out of the worst crises.”

“Despite suffering from every sorrow, Nawaz Sharif’s priority is still development and prosperity of people and the country,” Maryam Nawaz claimed. She said that history was a witness that whenever Nawaz Sharif came, he always found a country surrounded by crises, storms and deficits.

With complete trust in Allah Almighty, hard work and sincerity, the PMLN had always countered storms, gave a new hope and provided relief to Pakistan and people.

She said when Nawaz Sharif took over the country in 2013, loadshedding, terrorism and economic miseries were bleeding the nation. The entire nation was united by Nawaz Sharif on one narrative against terrorism, she added.

During Nawaz’s tenure, inflation came down, Pakistan’s economic growth rate was 6.1 per cent and ours was the fastest growing economy in the entire region, Maryam said.

People should be wary of the propaganda of tricksters, fraudsters, liars and thieves, Maryam said and asked the people to give more than two-thirds majority to Nawaz Sharif so that darkness of economic depression, inflation and unemployment could be brought to an end forever.

“By stamping the election symbol lion, you will put an end to your deprivations, economic crisis and inflation,” Maryam said and added that people with power of their vote should decide who should serve them.

“October 21 will become a bright chapter in the political and democratic history of Pakistan. The country has to be made a cradle of development,” Maryam claimed. “We all have to work with historical spirit to receive our leader.”