Drive against power thieves goes on

PESHAWAR: A crackdown has been launched against the power thieves in different areas of the provincial capital after the launch of the major operation across the country.
An official said the operation has been kicked off in all districts of the province. Before the operation, he said, the entire senior staff of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company had been reshuffled and assigned new responsibilities.
“The power supply was disconnected to a number of hotels, hostels and other commercial units in Hayatabad and an amount of Rs108,4000 was recovered from the consumers. Operations will be conducted on a daily basis,” said Superintending Engineer Pesco Arbab Farooq.The operations were also conducted in other urban and rural areas of the provincial capital.
