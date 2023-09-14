Hope next bench will enjoy Gun and Country Club’s case, says CJP

An aerial view taken from the front shows the building of the Supreme Court in Islamabad. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing into the Gun and Country Club case without any proceeding after a consensus of counsels for all the parties in the matter.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umer Ata Bandial, took up the matter.

During the hearing, the chief justice hoped that the next bench will enjoy this case as it was very interesting.

Justice Bandial, while addressing the counsels for the parties, said he would like to say to them “Good to see you.”

Later, the court adjourned the matter without proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that in November last year, the court had ordered early completion of audit process of the Gun and Country Club that provides state-of-the-art rifle shooting facilities consisting of indoor and outdoor ranges in the federal capital.

The court had directed that the audit of the club be made from December 2, 2019 to June 2022.

The court had also held that the relevant authority should decide the lease issue of the land between the club and Capital Development Authority.