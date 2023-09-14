Three held in UK on return from Pakistan over girl’s death

This combination of pictures created on September 13, 2023, shows Urfan Sharif (L) British-Pakistani father of Sara Sharif, Beinash Batool his partner and brother Faisal Malik. — AFP

LONDON: The police Wednesday arrested three British-Pakistani relatives of a 10-year-old girl on suspicion of her murder, moments after the trio landed back in Britain following a month on the run in Pakistan. Sara Sharif’s body was discovered at the family’s home near Woking, southeast England, on August 10. A post-mortem examination revealed she had sustained “multiple and extensive injuries” over a sustained period.

Police had said Irfan Sharif, 41, his partner Benish Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled to Pakistan to take refuge with relatives before Sara´s body was found, sparking an international manhunt.

“This evening... three people were arrested in connection with this investigation at Gatwick Airport,” Surrey Police Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman said in a televised statement.

“Two men, aged 41 years and 28 years, and a woman aged 29 years were arrested on suspicion of murder after disembarking a flight from Dubai,” he added, without naming the trio in line with the UK police practice. The suspects flew from Pakistan to Britain via the gulf hub. “They are currently in custody and will be interviewed in due course.”