Legion of Merit conferred on COAS during Turkiye visit

This image released on September 13, 2023, shows COAS Pakistan General Asim Munir NI (M) (L), while on his official visit to the Republic of Türkiye as part of the high-level mutual visits by both countries. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, has been bestowed with the Legion of Merit by the Minister of Defence and Commander Turkish Land Forces in recognition of his services for promoting defence relations between the two countries.

General Asim Munir was honoured with the Legion of Merit during his visit to Turkish Land Forces Headquarters, where on his arrival he was given a warm welcome and was presented with a guard of honour.

During the ceremony, the COAS highlighted that Pakistan and Türkiye have strong brotherly relations which have always stood the test of times. He said that Pakistan Army is always willing to extend full support to the Turkish Land Forces in multiple domains. “Pakistan has always stood with their Turkish brothers in times of calamity and moments of triumph and shall continue to strengthen the fraternal ties amongst the two nations,” he said.

The visit is part of the high-level mutual visits by both brotherly countries to enhance the historic diplomatic and military ties. During the visit, the COAS called on President of Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, foreign and defence ministers, commander of Turkish General Staff and commanders of Turkish Land and Air forces.

During the meetings, the COAS emphasized on enhancing defence collaboration and training cooperation. The COAS appreciated Turkish military’s efforts for maintaining peace and stability in the region and also praised the standards of operational readiness of Turkish armed forces.

The Turkish leaders acknowledged the efforts extended by Pakistan Army Engineers who worked along NDMA teams during the unfortunate earthquake that hit Türkiye in February this year. The COAS also visited the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Ankara to pay homage to the great leader and laid a floral wreath.