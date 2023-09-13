US envoy visits Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday visited Gwadar to underscore his country’s commitment to the people of Balochistan. The visit explored opportunities to enrich development, trade, and commercial ties, building on the successful outcomes that underpin the robust US-Pakistan bilateral relationship, according to a news release.

In the face of last year’s devastating floods, the United States helped 661,000 individuals, providing both food and much-needed cash assistance. And nearly 90,000 children were given nourishing meals to combat the threat of starvation.

Over the past year, with US support, 41 health facilities were successfully renovated. In the field of education, US support is strengthening programs at BUITEMS and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University, and empowering the next generation of youth by developing literacy and education materials in Balochi and various local languages.

During his visit, the ambassador held productive discussions with political leaders, representatives from the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, and a diverse group of government and private sector leaders. In his meeting with political leaders, the ambassador reiterated US support for Balochistan’s development, touching on economic growth, disaster relief and preparedness, security, the benefits of US trade and investment and measures Pakistan can take to strengthen and improve its investment climate.

Ambassador Blome’s meeting with members of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce focused on ways to increase US trade and investment in the region’s business, logistics, tourism, fisheries, and blue economy sectors. Ambassador Blome also visited Gwadar Port and met with Port Authority Chairman Pasand Khan Buledis. In a meeting with Pakistan Naval West Command, Ambassador Blome discussed regional issues and emphasized a continued partnership in the years ahead. Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has welcomed the visit. In a press release, Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai said the government of Balochistan is keen to attract US private sector investment in Balochistan in oil, IT, and other sectors. He said that Balochistan is seeking not only government-to-government (G2G) level investment but also exploring B2B investment opportunities. Achakzai said the US ambassador would also be accorded a warm welcome in Quetta to discuss further avenues of cooperation when he visits the provincial capital.