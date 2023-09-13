 
Wednesday September 13, 2023
Fawad Hasan appointed federal minister

By Our Correspondent
September 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has appointed Fawad Hasan Fawad as a caretaker federal minister, an official statement from the President House said Tuesday. The president made the appointment on the advice of caretaker prime minister under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution.