US does not support any political party, candidate in Pakistan: State Dept

WASHINGTON: The United States has reiterated that it does not support any one political party or any candidate in Pakistan while urging free and fair elections in the country.

Briefing reporters on Monday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller also maintained that the United States does not take any position with respect to the outcome of an election in Pakistan.

Miller was asked about US ambassador Donald Bloom’s meeting with Pakistan’s chief election commissioner. “I’ll refer you to the embassy for specific comment on that meeting,” the spokesperson said adding, “but we of course urge free and fair elections in Pakistan, as we do throughout the world.” Responding to another question, the spokesperson maintained that the US supports reforms that would allow improvement of the economy in Pakistan, and will continue to do so.