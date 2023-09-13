 
close
Wednesday September 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes

By Our Correspondent
September 13, 2023

LAHORE: National Mixed Martial Arts Championship 2023 concluded at the PSB Coaching Centre Karachi. Sindh won the championship with 125 points while Punjab, with 70 points, ended as runners-up. Balochistan secured third position with 65 points. All the federating units of Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation participated in the event.