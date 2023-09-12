US envoy, PBIT CEO discuss economic uplift in Punjab

LAHORE:The United States Consulate General in Lahore and the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) are poised to elevate their partnership to new heights.

The partnership between the US Consulate-General in Lahore and PBIT is considered a significant stride towards solidifying economic bonds, encouraging investment, and nurturing economic development in Punjab.

In this regard, newly-appointed US Consul General for Lahore Kristin K Hawkins visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade where he was accompanied by Political and Economic Officer US Consulate Douglas Jonston and Economic Supervisor US Consulate Ms Amna Anis.

During the meeting, the potential in strategic partnership aiming towards facilitating easier access to markets, encouraging foreign direct investment and promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise across various sectors were discussed in detail.

PBIT CEO highlighted the investment potential of the province and invited the businessmen from US for exploring Punjab as the land of opportunities in various sectors, including value-added agriculture, IT enabled services and FinTech. He emphasised upon investing in the skills development sector.

The US Consulate General also signed the visitors’ book with her insightful remarks, which underscored the significance of the bilateral ties between Pakistan and US.