Punjab govt to promote industries in province: CM

LAHORE:The Presidents of the Chambers of Commerce & Industries called on Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM’s Office on Sunday in which proposals for the promotion of industries were discussed.

Six big chambers of commerce & industries will submit their recommendations for one widow operation of industries. Mohsin Naqvi while talking on this occasion said that the caretaker Punjab government would provide all possible facilities and resources for the promotion of industries in the province, adding they would face no problem in setting up a new industry and running the old industry. The comprehensive recommendations will be submitted with mutual consultations.

The recommendations of the Chambers of Commerce & Industries will be taken into consideration for making functional one window operation. Matters and issues of industries relating to the provincial departments will be resolved at a single place. All NOCs for the establishment of new industries will be issued from one window centre.

The federal government departments will be provided the facility to set up their desks at one window centre on matters relating to electricity and gas. In the first phase, one window operation will be launched from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

The provincial departments will be mandated to settle the matters relating to industries within the stipulated period of time. The delegation praised the CM for ensuring timely completion of development projects.

The delegation comprised of LCCI President Kashif Anwar, GCCI president Zia ul Haq, SCCI president Abdul Ghafoor Malik, FCCI president Dr Khurram Tariq and MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal.

Education, health sectors to be improved with welfare organisations’ help

A delegation of an NGO met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM’s Office. Muslim Hands Pakistan Chairman Syed Lakhte Husnain while giving a briefing about welfare activities apprised that the organisation was running 117 schools in Punjab while health and welfare projects of education were being run in different districts of South Punjab.

Similarly, market-based IT skills have been arranged to drive the youth towards self-reliance. Around 18 schools of excellence and 35 model schools are being run in Punjab. A principal decision was made during the meeting to hand over the arrangements of 1,000 schools to the Muslim Hands Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi directed Secretary Schools Education to settle rules and regulations with the NGO. He directed to give a final shape to the matters regarding MOU between the Punjab government and Muslim Hands Pakistan within one week.

The proposal to hand over the arrangements of orphanages and Dar-ul-Amaan to the Muslim Hands Pakistan was reviewed during the meeting. Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the quality of education in government schools would be improved with the cooperation of private sectors and welfare organisations.

To upgrade emergencies of big hospitals with the cooperation of Muslim Hands Pakistan would also be reviewed. Mohsin Naqvi assured that the Punjab government would encourage private organisations to bring improvements in the education and health sectors.

Chairman Muslim Hands Pakistan Syed Lakhte Husnain said that we are ready to serve the people in collaboration with the Punjab government. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Muslim Hands Pakistan Chairman Syed Lakhte Husnain, Director Programme Khalid Mehmood Qureshi, Syed Javed Gilani, Mian Omer Farooq, Rana Omer and Raja Arsalan Nusrat were also present.

Condoles loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident

Caretaker CM has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Khanqah Dogran Interchange. He expressed condolences with the heirs of deceased persons. Mohsin Naqvi directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report about the accident as well.

