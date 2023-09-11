KE briefs federal energy minister on its performance

Caretaker federal energy minister Muhammad Ali visited the K-Electric (KE) head office in Karachi on Sunday.

The power utility in a press statement said that they were grateful to the federal minister for the visit. KE officials briefed the federal minister on how they had halved T&D losses since privatisation. The federal minister also met various stakeholders and discussed possible solutions for the monumental challenges being faced by the KE and power sector.

During the briefing, the minister expressed his resolve to find solutions for all stakeholders that were sustainable, equitable and possible under the current circumstances.