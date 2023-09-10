Commissioner launches dengue control campaign to combat outbreak

Newly appointed Commissioner of Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, on Saturday took notice of the increasing cases of dengue in the city and announced the initiation of a campaign to address the issue.

He stated that an emergency spraying operation would be carried out throughout the city to control the mosquito population. Rajput also instructed all deputy commissioners to actively participate in efforts to combat the dengue outbreak.

The commissioner emphasised that they would collaborate closely with the Dengue Control Programme and related departments responsible for vector-borne diseases. They would take all necessary measures to curb the spread of dengue, including the application of antibacterial chemicals in areas where dengue mosquito larvae breed.

He directed the deputy commissioners to launch an awareness campaign to educate citizens about preventing the dengue virus. A meeting regarding this matter was convened at the Deputy Commissioner East's office.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner East informed the commissioner that the spraying campaign was already in progress in the district.

Rajput suggested that the campaign should be coordinated with the Sindh Health Department and officials from the Dengue Control Programme. He also emphasised the need to create a schedule for the campaign and share it with the health department. The spraying efforts would target areas such as nullahs in the city, tire shops with standing water, and other locations with potential mosquito breeding sites.