SIFC decides to introduce easy visa regime for foreign businessmen

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar while chairing a meeting at PM House Islamabad. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The fifth meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Saturday decided to introduce a new easy visa regime for foreign businessmen desiring to visit Pakistan.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, in a statement after the meeting, said that important decisions were made in the meeting.

“According to one of the decisions, the foreign businessmen who want to visit Pakistan would get easy visas on the basis of a document from their country or from international business organisations,” the caretaker prime minister said.

He said Pakistani missions would issue visas to foreign businessmen on the basis of that single document, adding that the new visa regime would make Pakistan a country open for business. He further said that if the Pakistan’s chambers of business or business organisations issue a document to a foreign businessman, easy visas would be issued to them.

People who work in mid-sized and large businesses could also avail this facility of visa. He was hopeful that under this new visa regime, Pakistan would enter a new phase of business and economy. Kakar directed the ministries to optimally utilise the short interim period for a positive contribution while also initiating medium- and long-term policy interventions.

Meanwhile, the SIFC resumed the proceedings of fifth Apex Committee Meeting on Saturday as the second session was arranged to seek input from the ministries of foreign affairs, interior, information technology and telecommunications, national food security and research, and water resources for improving business and investment climate in the country. The meeting was chaired by the caretaker prime minister and attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers and government officials. Ministries presented comprehensive plans, covering milestones, timelines and solutions to overcome major challenges.

The COAS pledged unwavering support of the Pakistan Army to backstop the government’s efforts for ‘economic revival’ of the country.

The committee unanimously decided to take all decisions in larger interest of the country and deal with the menace of smuggling, hoarding and market manipulations with iron hands through an elaborate enforcement mechanism.