New industrial estate established in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In a bid to boost small and cottage industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a sprawling industrial estate has been established in the outskirts of Peshawar, named Sra Khawra Zangli.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, the industrial plots will be allocated through a draw, and the deadline for applications is set for October 6, 2023.Ghazanfar Ali, the managing director of the Small Industries Development Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPSIDB), stated this during an interview in a radio programme. SIDB Deputy MD Nauman Fayaz was also present.

Ali emphasised that 17 categories related to small industries would be prioritised for plot allotment, with applications open for the general quota as well.He highlighted the significant investment opportunities this industrial park offers for local entrepreneurs, women, and individuals from both within and outside Pakistan. He encouraged overseas Pakistanis to invest in the province’s economy, stating that this project is a historic opportunity to promote industrialization and investment in the provincial capital.

Responding to questions about the project’s feasibility, Ali explained that it was selected after extensive deliberation and surveys. The new industrial estate is located on Zangli Kohat Road, with a 14-kilometer distance from Industrial Park Peshawar to Small Industries Estate Kohat Road. Speaking on the occasion, SIDB Deputy Managing Director Nauman Fayaz added that Industrial Park, Peshawar would be a unique industrial estate developed through a public-private partnership.