Crackdown on criminal mafias in Sindh has become inevitable, says governor

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said a crackdown to get rid of the criminal mafias operating in the province has become inevitable.

“Enough is enough as mafias will no more be allowed to operate as the corrupt systems in the province will cease to exist,” he said while addressing a press conference at the Governor House on Friday.

Tessori told the media that he had asked the incumbent caretaker prime minister to give due focus on resolving the problems of Karachi. He conceded that Karachi was being unfairly treated for the past many decades. All the metropolitan hubs in the country had been making progress except Karachi, he said.

The governor added that he would again go to Islamabad in the coming week to follow up on the assurances earlier given to him regarding problems of Karachi. He was of the view that federal ministers should frequently visit Karachi keeping in view its status as the economic hub of the country.

The present government had been committed to resolving the issues of the business community, the governor said as he informed journalists that steps were being taken to provide due economic relief to the public.

He said the trust of the industrialists and businessmen should be restored to revive economic activities. The governor claimed that the national economy had improved following steps taken by the interim government in the country. He added that the economy would be strengthened in the days to come and foreign investment would play an important role in this regard.

He said the chief of army staff and armed forces in addition to combating the aggression on the borders were ready to tackle the issue of economic terrorism. “This economic terrorism has been imposed on us as we will tackle it together,” he said. The governor vowed that he would keep supporting the country’s business fraternity.

To a question, he said the Pakistan International Airlines had been completely transformed into a loss-making entity and preparations had been completed to privatise the national flag carrier.

To another question, he said that diplomats posted in Pakistan could be contacted to resolve the issues of independent power producers in the energy sector. He expressed the hope that the caretaker prime minister would be able to extend relief to electricity consumers using up to 300 units of electricity. He said the interim government had been trying hard to give relief to the masses on the issue of electricity bills despite tough conditions imposed by the IMF.