NTDC to maintain national grid for uninterrupted power supply in winter

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) Managing Director Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar has issued directives to the engineers of Asset Management (North) to develop a maintenance plan for transmission lines and grid stations.

According to a spokesman, the aim is to enhance the reliability of the system and ensure a smooth power supply during winter and adverse weather conditions. Abdul Jabbar emphasized that washing, replacement of insulators and other maintenance works must be completed before the foggy, winter season. He was addressing a large gathering of engineers from Asset Management North at WAPDA House. In addition, the NTDC MD inaugurated the transmission line monitoring system application and directed immediate monitoring of aging transmission lines, as well as the development of remedial strategies.

During the meeting, Abdul Jabbar Khan was apprised of the progress of various ongoing tasks, including the pilot project for inspecting transmission lines using quadcopters/drones, the digitalization of utilities, substation automation, transmission line monitoring system and dissolved gas analysis. He commended the teams for successfully implementing in-house dissolved gas analyses and directed for its expansion nationwide at NTDC installations, which will significantly save costs. To further expand the scope of online monitoring of transmission lines, he instructed the purchase of three additional quadcopters and the initiation of thermo vision monitoring for grid stations.

The MD directed live line training to be conducted at Faisalabad, Rawat and Jamshoro in the coming weeks. He also instructed the initiation of Substation Automation System program trainings at the 500 kV New Lahore and 220 kV Gujrat grid stations, as well as the TSG Training Center Lahore. He urged the officers to work diligently within their mandate to ensure smooth power transmission and the removal of system constraints. Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), General Managers, Chief Engineer, Managers and other senior officers were also present during the meeting.