‘Uplift of sports sector among top priorities of Punjab govt’

LAHORE:Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that the development of sports sector is among the priorities of the Punjab government, he said this while presiding over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and all DSOs of province participated in the meeting. Dr Asif gave a detailed briefing and all the DSOs presented suggestions regarding the formation of sports calendar. Addressing the meeting, Wahab Riaz said Punjab is the nursery of sports in Pakistan and an awards system is being developed for players at the provincial level. He added that a sports calendar is being devised for two years from 2023 to 25, which will benefit the players for many years to come. He said that the development of sports in Punjab depends on setting up a system at the grassroots level. “A long term plan is needed for the proper nurturing of sports culture at tehsil, district and provincial level”. Dr Asif Tufail in his address said every possible step will be taken to provide jobs to medal winners in different departments of Punjab”.

Special cleaning operations carried out

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) executed special cleaning operations to ensure a clean and healthy environment for devotees and pilgrims during the Data Darbar Urs and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain here Thursday.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din supervised these arrangements during his three-day visit to Data Darbar. Over 100 LWMC workers were diligently deployed in three shifts throughout the Urs festivities.

He said comprehensive cleaning operations extended to Karbala Gamay Shah and the procession routes associated with Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum. Streets and markets near Data Darbar received dedicated attention from LWMC workers. To accommodate the influx of pilgrims, an additional 20 containers were strategically placed along the Darbar roads and surroundings. Furthermore, daily road washing was conducted.