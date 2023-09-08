Trolley driver injures cop for stopping at security barrier

LAHORE:A police constable deputed on security for Data Darbar Urs was injured after tractor-trolley driver ran over him for not allowing crossing security barrier. The victim was deployed for security at a check-point. The vehicles were not allowed beyond it. The suspects riding a tractor-trolley wanted to cross it. When cop Sohail stopped them, they exchanged harsh words with him before running the vehicle at him. He was injured and was shifted to Mayo Hospital. Police arrested five suspects identified as Asim, Abdul Rehman, Ali Sher, Ali Ahmad and Bilal.
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority on Thursday discarded 25,000kg substandard and adulterated food items worth millions of...
LAHORE:A significant influx of more than 216,650 admission applications has been received from students across Punjab...
LAHORE:Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that the development of sports sector is among the...
LAHORE:A high-level commission should be formed to investigate current sugar crisis in Pakistan and all the facts...
LAHORE:Hot and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce, SM Tanveer chaired a meeting held at the Technical Education and...