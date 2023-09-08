Trolley driver injures cop for stopping at security barrier

LAHORE:A police constable deputed on security for Data Darbar Urs was injured after tractor-trolley driver ran over him for not allowing crossing security barrier. The victim was deployed for security at a check-point. The vehicles were not allowed beyond it. The suspects riding a tractor-trolley wanted to cross it. When cop Sohail stopped them, they exchanged harsh words with him before running the vehicle at him. He was injured and was shifted to Mayo Hospital. Police arrested five suspects identified as Asim, Abdul Rehman, Ali Sher, Ali Ahmad and Bilal.