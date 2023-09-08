PPP notifies office-bearers of People’s Lawyer Forum in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari has notified the People’s Lawyer Forum for the province of Sindh after consultation with Sindh chapter president Nisar Ahmed Khoro.
The office bearers include Qazi Muhammad Bashir, president, Karachi; Ayaz Hussain Tunio, senior vice president, Hyderabad; Mehfooz Ali, vice president, Sukkur; Muhammad Ashfaq Tagar, vice president, Shaheed Benzirabad; Sher Muhammad Wassan, vice president, Mirpurkhas; Inayatullah Morio, general secretary, Larkana; Sharafuddin Jamali, deputy general secretary, Hyderabad; Hakim Shaikh, deputy general secretary, Hyderabad; Muhammad Khan Buriro, information secretary, Karachi; Dur Muhammad Shah, deputy information secretary, Karachi; Afzal Gujjar, deputy information secretary, Hyderabad; Athar Soomro, secretary PR & events, Hyderabad; Saeed Abbasi, secretary PR & coordination, Hyderabad and Gulzar Rind, finance secretary, Jacobabad.
