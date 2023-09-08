HRCP alarmed over sexual abuse in Karachi school

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed alarm at reports that staff and students of a private school in Karachi were subjected to sexual abuse, which was also filmed and used to blackmail the victims.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the HRCP said this incident is one of many that have reportedly taken place in educational institutions across Pakistan, most recently at Bahawalpur’s Islamia University. The police must carry out a robust investigation and bring the perpetrators to book. Investigations of this nature must also ensure the safety and privacy of survivors by ensuring that evidence in the form of any videos made by the perpetrators is kept strictly sealed, the HRCP statement concluded.