New Chinese envoy arrives in Pakistan

LAHORE: Newly-designated Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has arrived in Pakistan.

Zaidong will present his credentials to the president of Pakistan before formally assuming his responsibilities. Jiang Zaidong is a senior officer of the diplomatic service of China. China has nominated its envoy to Pakistan after 7 months.

Meanwhile, Khalil Hashmi has been designated as Pakistan’s ambassador to China as Moinul Haque has retired from service.

Khalil Hashmi has currently been working as Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN. He will assume his new role as Pakistan’s envoy to China this month.