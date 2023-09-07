Defence Day: Punjab governor pays tribute to martyrs, Ghazis

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman attended a ceremony organized in connection with the Defence Day at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday. Addressing the ceremony, he said: “This day reminds us of the indomitable courage of Ghazis and unparalleled sacrifices of martyrs rendered for defending the motherland.

Our brave armed forces defeated an enemy many times bigger than them by the power of faith and courage. The enemy was big in numbers and resources, but the courage of our nation and army was great.”

He said that on September 6, 1965, the valiant armed forces and nation foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy. “We should renew the pledge on this historic day to remain united and defend the motherland against all odds.

All nations respect their martyrs and red lines are not allowed to be crossed all over the world. However, it is a national tragedy that some people instilled so much hatred in the youth by hate speeches that they desecrated the memorials of martyrs.”

He said the academia had to play its role to prevent such incidents in the future. He said the soldiers and officers of armed forces were embracing martyrdom in war against terrorism. The nation holds the sacrifices of martyrs rendered for defending the homeland in high esteem.

President PMLN Ulema Mashaikh Wing Intikhab Ahmad Noori, Rector Garrison University Shahzad Sikandar, Brigadier Liaquat Ali Toor (Ghazi), Dr Raghib Naimi and Ghazis and families of martyrs of the 1965 War attended the ceremony.