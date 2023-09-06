Naqvi opens Data Sahib Urs celebrations

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the 980th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri at his shrine by laying a ceremonial wreath Tuesday.

During the ceremony, Qari Sadaqat Ali Shah recited verses from the Holy Quran, while Umar Chishti and his companions delivered Na'at recitations. Mohsin Naqvi and others offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country. The CM also inaugurated the distribution of free milk and performed launching of books of Dr Tahir Raza on Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. He extended his congratulations to devotees of Data Sahib from around the world, assuring them that all necessary facilities would be provided to visitors during the Urs celebrations. The CM highlighted the significant role of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and other religious scholars in promoting peace and harmony in the subcontinent.

Naqvi says hospitals’s condition far from satisfactory

Caretaker CM attended a CEOs health conference organised by the Primary & Secondary Health Department. Addressing the conference, he mentioned that though the caretaker government, initially, came for a brief period, the situation has evolved, and it has been decided that the government must provide relief to the general public.

He highlighted the efforts initiated for the improvement of the healthcare sector from the very first day. He emphasised that it was both his duty and devotion to work towards improving the healthcare sector.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the health sector and hospital conditions are, currently, far from satisfactory, and it would be incorrect to blame doctors for this situation. Doctors are diligently performing their duties, sometimes even treating five patients on a single bed. Providing healthcare facilities is the responsibility of the government, he added.

He noted that hospital upgrades had begun, which would ultimately lead to improvements in the healthcare sector. We have to leave; it is the responsibility of doctors and the next government to maintain the quality of the facilities, he said. There are 36 CEOs of health, 36 DHOs, 39 principals and MS of hospitals and medical colleges in Punjab, making a total of 150 officers. If the best officers are appointed, the population of 13 crores can get quality health facilities. If these 150 officers make it their mission to provide the best health facilities, positive results will be achieved very soon, the CM said.

He assured that despite the pressure, appointments in the health sector were made on merit. Regarding the health department, I can guarantee that every officer is posted on merit. The primary & secondary health department's role also includes polio eradication and dengue control. Despite heavy rainfall, the health department and administration's efforts have prevented a widespread dengue outbreak.

He mentioned that the dengue season is here, and the government is actively working to control it, so it is not expected to pose a severe threat.