MQM-P, GDA agree to form alliance

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have agreed to make an alliance to address critical issues being faced by the people and pave the way for a brighter future for the people of Sindh.

A GDA delegation, including senior leaders Safdar Abbasi, Sadar Abdul Rahim, Irfan Marwat and Hasnain Mirza, met MQM-P leaders, including Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal, Deputy Convener Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, Javed Hanif and Shakil Ahmed, in Bahadurabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Mustafa Kamal highlighted the urgent need for true democracy in Sindh and expressed concerns about the province’s economic situation. He stated that the biased government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had jeopardized the integrity of Sindh’s systems and that the progress of the province was impossible without establishing genuine democracy.

Kamal also spoke of the burden of the IMF loans and the necessity for the MQM-P and GDA to collaborate and work towards the development of Sindh. He said their goal is to eliminate the “prolonged grip of corrupt individuals” and provide essential services to the impoverished population.

He urged that the government should maintain a non-partisan stance and refrain from supporting any particular group. He welcomed the visit of the army chief to Karachi for showing interest in resolving issues concerning the business community amid the economic crisis facing the country.

Kamal said Pakistan is going through a critical phase, and the government should use its powers wisely to save it from destruction. “We are burdened with IMF loans, and in the future the MQM-P and the GDA will come together to form a government and work for the development of Sindh, eliminating the prolonged hold of looters, and providing possible facilities to the poor people.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abbasi said stressed the need for transparent elections in Pakistan, emphasizing that elections must be conducted constitutionally and legally. He commended the accurate population figures for Karachi and called for necessary constituency redistricting to ensure fairness.

Abbasi added that the current situation demanded a thoughtful approach to address inflation and alleviate the burden of he IMF loans on the people.

“This alliance between the MQM-P and the GDA marks a significant turning point in Sindh’s political landscape, aiming to address the province’s pressing challenges and ultimately work towards its prosperity and development.”