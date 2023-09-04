Art councils’ officers removed over negligence

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has taken decisive action against proliferation of obscene dances in Gujranwala and Faisalabad and orders have been issued to remove directors of the arts council in these cities over their failure to curb indecent performances in local theatres.
Amir Mir emphasised that the two arts council directors were protecting individuals perpetuating obscenity under the guise of art.After dismissal of officers, new officers have been appointed. He underscored that stringent directives have been dispatched to the heads of arts councils throughout Punjab, mandating rigorous oversight of stage productions. Swift and severe measures will be taken in response to any complaints arising in this regard. The minister said that efforts were under way to amend the Dramatic Performance Act of 1876, with the primary objective of eradicating obscenity from theatres. Once these amendments were enacted, all sealed theatres would be permitted to resume their operations.
