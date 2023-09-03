 
LHC judges’ meeting tomorrow

By Our Correspondent
September 03, 2023

LAHORE : Chief Justice Lahore High Court has called a full court meeting of High Court judges on September 4. In the meeting, the annual performance of all departments of the High Court will be reviewed, recommendations for amendments in the rules of the administrative committee will be considered. The judges in the regional benches will participate through video link.