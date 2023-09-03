LHC judges’ meeting tomorrow

LAHORE : Chief Justice Lahore High Court has called a full court meeting of High Court judges on September 4. In the meeting, the annual performance of all departments of the High Court will be reviewed, recommendations for amendments in the rules of the administrative committee will be considered. The judges in the regional benches will participate through video link.
LAHORE : The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is...
LAHORE Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said the government is taking steps to provide better health...
LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to reduce the...
LAHORE : In order to respond to positive environmental samples, Punjab is all set to hold a polio eradication campaign...
LAHORE : A 38-year-old woman was killed in Misri Shah police area on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Bushra,...
LAHORE : At a seminar held on Saturday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan presented the findings of a...