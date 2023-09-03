Saudi govt informed about PM’s visit

A representational image of the Saudi Arabia flag. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has informed the Saudi administration that caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar would undertake his maiden foreign trip to Saudi Arabia.

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here Saturday that both the countries are in touch through diplomatic channels for scheduling the visit.

The prime minister intends to pay a visit to Saudi Arabia before his departure for the United States where he will attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit commencing on the 18th of this month.

Prime Minister Kakar will address the World Body on 22nd and return home the same day.

Pakistan’s permanent representative for the United Nations, Munir Akram, who is here, has briefed the prime minister about the UN engagements of Pakistan.

The sources said prime minister of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince of the Kingdom Muhammad bin Salman, who will be attending the G-20 summit in Indian capital New Delhi taking place on the 11th of this month, wouldn’t be visiting Pakistan before touching down India. His tentative schedule has been changed due to his domestic engagements.