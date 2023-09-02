ATC dismisses Qureshi’s interim bail in 2 cases

ISLAMABAD: Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of Anti-Terrorism Court, Islamabad, dismissed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Friday.
The court dismissed the interim bail of Qureshi in two cases, registered against him at the Khanna Police Station over non-appearance.
The judge announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides. Earlier, Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bukhari filed two different pleas in the court, seeking an exemption from the court appearance for one day and summoned notice for his client as currently he was in jail in the cipher case.
Bukhari pleaded with the court to extend the interim remand of Shah Mehmood Qureshi as he was in jail, but the plea was dismissed.
Prosecutor General Raja Naveed opposed the pleas and requested the court to dismiss the interim bail of the former foreign minister.
Qureshi is currently in jail in a case related to the cipher probe.
ISLAMABAD: With constitution of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction , under chairperson...
PESHAWAR: Addressing party workers in the provincial capital on Friday, PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said that...
BANGKOK: Temperature records are being toppled across Asia, from India´s summer to Australia´s winter, authorities...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Quratulain Marri of the Pakistan People’s Party said that the caretaker government does not have...
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has cancelled his three-day visit to Kenya starting from...
LONDON: Billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of Princess Diana’s late partner Dodi Al-Fayed, has died at the age...