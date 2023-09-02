ATC dismisses Qureshi’s interim bail in 2 cases

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — Twitter/SMQureshiPTI

ISLAMABAD: Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of Anti-Terrorism Court, Islamabad, dismissed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Friday.

The court dismissed the interim bail of Qureshi in two cases, registered against him at the Khanna Police Station over non-appearance.

The judge announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides. Earlier, Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bukhari filed two different pleas in the court, seeking an exemption from the court appearance for one day and summoned notice for his client as currently he was in jail in the cipher case.

Bukhari pleaded with the court to extend the interim remand of Shah Mehmood Qureshi as he was in jail, but the plea was dismissed.

Prosecutor General Raja Naveed opposed the pleas and requested the court to dismiss the interim bail of the former foreign minister.

Qureshi is currently in jail in a case related to the cipher probe.