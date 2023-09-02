New Tevta chief approves raise in salaries

LAHORE:The newly appointed Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Brig (retd) M Sajid Khokhar took charge of the office here on Friday. The chairman also took briefings on the working of Tevta.

A Tevta spokesperson said that after taking charge, the chairman announced an ad-hoc relief allowance for Tevta employees. He also approved an increase in the salaries of employees as per the notification of the Punjab government. Salaries of grade 1 to 16 were increased by 35 percent whereas salaries of grade 17 to 22 were increased by 30 percent.