PHF Executive Board to meet on Sep 5

LAHORE: The 37th meeting of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Executive Board is all set to be convened on September 5 in Karachi, marking a crucial gathering for the sport's governing body in the country.

Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, the President of PHF, will preside over the meeting, which is poised to address an array of administrative, financial, and constitutional matters concerning the PHF.

Secretary PHF Haider Hussain informed about that the agenda for the meeting which includes a comprehensive review of the performance of Pakistan's hockey teams, examination of reports from team managers and coaches, deliberations on current and pending disciplinary inquiries, and the consideration of various other pertinent issues related to the sport's management and development.

“Following thorough discussions and scrutiny by the PHF Executive Board, these administrative, financial, and constitutional matters will subsequently be presented to the Congress session for final approval, emphasizing the democratic and inclusive decision-making process within the federation,” he said.

He further stated that the invitations have already been extended to the esteemed members of the PHF Executive Board, inviting their active participation in this pivotal meeting. Stay tuned for updates on the developments arising from this critical sports administration meeting,” he concluded.