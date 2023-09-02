National MMA Championship from Sep 8

LAHORE: The eagerly-awaited 2023 edition of the National Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Championship is set to take place from September 8 to 10, promising an adrenaline-pumping showcase of combat sports excellence.

Organized under the esteemed banner of the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation, this remarkable sporting event is being held in collaboration with the Pakistan Sports Board and the Sindh Mixed Martial Arts Association in Karachi.

It will mark the inaugural edition of the championship and will unfold at the Pakistan Sports Board Karachi Center, adding to the city's sporting legacy, told an official to The News. The championship is scheduled to kick off on September 8th and will span three action-packed days, during which male and female fighters from across Pakistan will converge in Karachi, vying for supremacy in the arena.

Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts, a reputable organization, holds accreditation and is affiliated with the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA), underscoring the event's international significance.

With the stage set for fierce competition and the spirit of martial arts at its zenith, the 2023 National MMA Championship promises to be a thrilling spectacle, where warriors from all corners of Pakistan will battle to etch their names in the annals of combat sports history.