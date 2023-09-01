UAE increases fuel prices for third consecutive month

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced an increase in fuel prices for the third consecu tive month. The UAE committee for monitoring fuel prices approved an increase in fuel prices in September 2023 by an amount ranging from 28 to 29 fils in gasoline, and 45 fils in diesel per litre compared to the prices of August 2023. Fuel distribution com panies announced the new prices, which will start to be applied from Friday, Septem ber 1, 2023, where the new pricing includes a 5% val ue-added tax. UAE petrol and diesel prices. Since September 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be: Special 95 – AED3.31 litre from AED3.02 in August Super 98 – AED3.42 a litre from AED3.14 in August E-Plus – AED3.23 a litre from AED2.95 in August Diesel – AED3.40 a litre from AED2.95 in Augus