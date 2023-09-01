Goods transporters to observe wheel-jam strike tomorrow

LAHORE:Goods transporters have announced observing a wheel-jam strike tomorrow (Saturday) against the highest ever inflation, inflated power bills and illegal fine imposed by NHA on them.

It was decided in a meeting held here on Thursday in the office of Pakistan Goods Transport Association which was presided over by Association President Aleem Butt and attended by the executive committee members. According to the statement issued by the General Secretary of Association Nabeel Tariq Mehmood, the transporters support the traders’ shutter-down strike and will also observe a wheel-jam strike.

All the booking offices of the goods transporters will remain closed on Saturday on account of the highest ever inflation, inflated power bills, imposition of illegal fines by the NHA on goods transporters, increasing diesel prices and injustice by the customs and district government officials with them, he added.