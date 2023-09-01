Man, woman commit suicide in separate incidents

LAHORE:A man and a woman committed suicide by hanging themselves in different parts of the City. The first case was reported in Sabzazar near Kharak Nullah. A 22-year-old victim Ehsan committed suicide by hanging himself. The suspect was so frustrated that he locked himself in a room and claimed his life. The other case was reported in Shahzada Village, Kahna, where a 24-year-old woman Sana committed suicide by hanging herself with a fan.