Four terrorists killed in Pishin

QUETTA: Four terrorists of the banned Tehreek Taliban Pakistan were killed on Wednesday in Pishin, Balochistan, a Counter Terrorism Department spokesman said.
The most wanted sharpshooter of the TTP namely Shakar Din, alias Umar Khalid, was among those killed in an intelligence-based operation.On a tip-off, the CTD carried out a search operation in the refugee camp in the Surkhab area, Pishin district.During an exchange of fire, four TTP men were killed.
A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.Apart from attacks on the security forces, the killed terrorists were also involved in various serious acts of terrorism.
