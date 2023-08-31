Meat exports expanded

Islamabad: There is potential for technology transfer through JVs for processed meat products specifically for Chinese markets. China has a very large consumption and is becoming a new export destination for Pakistani meat.

Efforts are being made to comply with extensive requirements regarding animal disease management, processing conditions, storage, cert­ification, packaging, tran­sportation, and labelling under official supervision in Pakistan to adhere to veterinary health and public health regulations in both China and Pakistan.

“Recognising the potential of the industry, the government of Pakistan has been actively supporting and promoting the export of meat products by streamlining export procedures, improving infrastructure and providing necessary assistance to meat enterprises.

Pakistan exported meat and meat preparations worth $34,866,000 in July against the exports of $25,409,000 during the same period of last year, showing a growth of 37.22% with a quantity of 8,910 M.T, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).