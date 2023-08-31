MBS to undertake brief visit to Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) will be in Pakistan for a brief visit next month, sources told Geo News Wednesday. Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Saudi crown prince is likely to travel to the country in the second week of September.
After staying here for 4-6 hours on September 10, Mohammad Bin Salman will depart for India. During the visit, diplomatic sources confirmed to Geo News that the Saudi crown prince is expected to meet Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.
“The discussions between the leadership of the two countries will focus on the promotion of Pak-Saudi relations, defence ties and joint military exercises,” as per the sources.
The establishment of a Saudi-funded oil refinery in Pakistan will also come under discussion. It is pertinent to mention here Mohammad Bin Salman was also scheduled to visit Pakistan late last year but it was later postponed.
The FO had confirmed that the visit was being rescheduled and new dates would be mutually finalised by the two sides.
