11 Mukhtiarkars suspended over land fraud

The Sindh government’s revenue department on Wednesday placed under suspension the services of its 11 Karachi-based Mukhtiarkars of grade 16 owing to their alleged involvement in fraudulent land affairs.

A statement issued on Wednesday read 11 provincial revenue service officials were accused of being involved in instances of illegal occupation of the government’s land in violation of the Supreme Court’s order issued in 2012.

As the officials failed to provide relevant land record despite repeated directives issued by the Member Land Utilisation of the Board of Revenue, they were suspended. The suspended officials include Muhammad Anwar Kunbhar posted in the Bin Qasim subdivision of District Malir, Riaz Ahmed Mugheri in the Ibrahim Hyderi subdivision of District Malir, Abdul Jalil Brohi in the Gadap subdivision of District Malir, Samiullah Jamali in the Airport subdivision of District Malir, Muhammad Aslam Shar in the Murad Memon subdivision of District Malir, Zulfiqar Ali Mangi in the Gulishan-e-Iqbal subdivision of District East, Aijaz ul Hassan Khan in the Gulzar-e-Hijri (Scheme-33) subdivision of District East, Hamoodur Rehman Qazi in the Shah Faisal subdivision of District Korangi, Muhammad Ibrahim Junejo in the Korangi subdivision of District Korangi, Abdul Haque Chawro in the Mauripur subdivision of District Keamari, and Asif Ali Bhangwar posted in the Manghopir subdivision of District West.