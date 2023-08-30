PBS hands over 7th population, housing census data to ECP

The office of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). — PBS website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday announced that it had provided all the requisite information related to the 7th Population and Housing Census to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PBS data on the population census will be utilized for undertaking a delimitation exercise for holding the next general elections. The ECP requires at least 100 to 120 days for conducting the delimitation exercise that rules out the possibility of holding elections in 90 days.

The PBS in its statement said the information includes gazette notification of census charges, circles, blocks, color prints of digitized maps of 185,514 blocks, circles, charges (excluding Sindh) and census block wise data. However, the color prints of the digitized maps of Sindh will be handed over by August 30, 2023.

The results of the 7th Population and Housing Census were unanimously approved by Council of Common Interests (CCI) in its 50th meeting held under the chair of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 05, 2023.

The census data is important for delimitation of boundaries for conduct of general elections in the country. In this regard, PBS was assigned the task to provide important information to the Election Commission of Pakistan, which has been completed by handing over requisite information to ECP in the meeting held at the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics under the chair of Chief Census Commissioner, Dr Naeemuz Zafar on August 28, 2023.