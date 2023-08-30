PBC calls for elections in 90 days

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) while in a meeting with the Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan (Center) in the chair on August 29, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Bar Council

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has expressed concern over possible delay in general elections and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold polls within 90 days after dissolution of the National Assembly.

The Pakistan Bar Council’s general house meeting was held with Attorney General of Pakistan in the chair, which was attended by members from Asma Jehangir and Professional Lawyers groups.

Through a unanimous resolution, the bar council asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold general elections within 90 days. It also expressed grave concern over inflated electricity bills and inflation in the country and urged the government to stop free electricity, petrol and other incentives to government officials.

The bar council also condemned a vilification campaign against judges, including the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, and demanded legal action against the culprits.