Safe City Project inaugurated in Arifwala

LAHORE : Marking a transformative step towards advanced urban security measures, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed and District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan Tariq Wallayat inaugurated the Arifwala Safe City Project at a ceremony took place at the SDPO office in Arifwala on Saturday.

It was the vision of Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar to establish safe city projects in small cities. The Arifwala Safe City Project is step in the right direction to secure the lives and properties of the citizen.

The inauguration of the Arifwala Safe City Project marked a significant stride forward in the pursuit of safer communities and more efficient law enforcement. A significant milestone in the enhancement of security and public safety has been achieved.

The Arifwala Safe City Project is a pioneering initiative aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents of Arifwala and surrounding areas. The project features state-of-the-art facilities, prominently including the Safe City Control Room, which encompasses comprehensive services such as CCTV monitoring, traffic management, Rescue 1122 Telecommunications Desk, and Crime Detection Desk. At the heart of this initiative lies the deployment of 144 cutting-edge CCTV cameras strategically positioned across 44 key locations within Arifwala. This network of cameras forms a robust surveillance system capable of swiftly detecting and responding to emergencies.

The project boasts a resilient double power supply mechanism to ensure uninterrupted functionality around the clock, and dedicated officials will manage operations in two shifts, ensuring continuous vigilance. Arifwala, a vital junction connecting Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, and Vehari, will benefit greatly from the Arifwala Safe City Project. This technological leap in urban security owes its existence to the unwavering dedication of the IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, and the visionary leadership of DPO Pakpattan, Tariq Wallayat.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed expressed his appreciation for the realization of the Arifwala Safe City Project. He emphasized the positive impact it would have on enhancing the overall security landscape of the region and praised the collaborative efforts that brought the project to fruition.