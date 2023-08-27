Ajoka presents ‘Waiting for Dora’

LAHORE : Ajoka Theatre presented its new play ‘Waiting for Dora’ before a large and appreciative audience at Alhamra Hall 1 on Saturday.

The play, written and directed by Shahid Nadeem was based on true stories of textile workers and performed earlier for a working class audience. The story revolves around a textile factory in Gajju Matta, Lahore.

The set was designed by Nadeem Mir, who also did the lighting. The cast included Naseem Abbas, M Qaiser, Irum Navai, Muzammil, Kanwal Khan, Azka Latif, Rania Mohsin, Rai Kamran, Rai Ali, Aniqa, Sumavia, Umar Amin, Hammad, Hasnain, Nasir, Luke and Anish. Sohail Warraich was the production manager, who was assisted by Kanwal Christopher, Meesam and Asad while Naseem Abbas also arranged the music.

Ajoka also presented its much-acclaimed play ‘Bulha’ to mark the Urs celebrations of Baba Bulleh Shah. Both the plays were staged in Alhamra Hall 1.