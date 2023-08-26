Govt striving to attract investors to KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is making efforts to attract domestic and foreign investors to various sectors in the province to boost economic growth, a meeting was told here on Friday.

An official handout said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry presided over the meeting that focused on attracting domestic and foreign investment to key sectors in the province.

In an effort to bolster economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the meeting discussed the financial situation of the province and investment prospects, particularly in connection with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The meeting reviewed investment opportunities across diverse domains, including Information Technology (IT), tourism, infrastructure, mines and minerals, agriculture and livestock, energy and power, and economic and industrial zones.

The chief secretary, relevant caretaker cabinet members, and key government officials deliberated on innovative and pragmatic approaches to elevate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a prime destination for foreign investment.

The discussion centred on fostering an investor-friendly environment, capitalising on the province’s abundant resources, and leveraging its strategic location.

The objective of the meeting was to refine and recommend essential adjustments to the proposed projects within the identified key sectors. This process will enable the province to present its projects to attract investments through the Special Investment Facilitation Council at the federal level, the handout added