2 women commit suicide

CHITRAL: Two women committed suicide in separate incidents in Chitral, local sources said on Friday. It was learnt that Haleema Bibi, 26, wife of Fida Ali Shah, hailing from Zanglasht village in Upper Chitral, committed suicide at the cattle pen in her house by hanging herself with a rope.
Bahadur Khan, Subdivisional police officer of Torkhow, said that the woman had two children and her husband was not at home when she committed suicide. The reason behind the suicide could not be known. However, the police registered the first information report and started a probe.
The body was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Booni where no lady doctor was available to perform autopsy after which it was transported to the district headquarters hospital in Chitral city.
In the second incident, a girl student identified as Nausheen Rahmat, daughter of Rahmat Khan, committed suicide after ‘failing’ the entrance test for admission to the BS Nursing programme of the Aga Khan University. She ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in the guestroom at her home. She belonged to a village in Lower Chitral. The city police station registered the case and started an investigation.
