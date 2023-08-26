Sustainable solutions for climate change, disaster management stressed

Islamabad:Continuing its mission to foster collaboration and drive sustainable solutions towards community development, climate change and disaster management, the Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children International (SCI), Inger Ashing, Country Director Save the Children in Pakistan, Muhammad Khuram Gondal and delegation comprising senior officials of SCI engaged in pivotal meetings with Government officials from Federal Ministry for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) and Federal Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

The discussions centred on climate change resilience, youth engagement, and strategic initiatives for holistic development.

During their visit to Ministry for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, SCI delegation met with Joint Chief Economist MoPD&SI, Zafar ul Hassan, Sr. Joint Secretary MoPD&SI, Qazi Zaheer Ahmed and Chief SDG MoPD&SI, Muhammad Ali Kamal. Inger Ashing highlighted the importance of strategic planning in propelling Pakistan's progress underscoring SCI's commitment to community initiatives and empowering young minds to drive positive change.

The secretary for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Zafar ul Hassan stated, we look forward to collaborating with Save the Children International on planning and carrying forward disaster risk reduction & management initiatives. He further advised SCI to undertake initiatives of children’s protection, health & education. Agreed to cooperate with each other.

In a subsequent meeting of SCI delegation at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination focusing around enhancing the nation’s resilience against adverse impacts of climate change and environmental degradation, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Syed Mujtaba Hussain stated, "Climate resilience is a shared responsibility, a commitment etched in our actions. Our partnership with Save the Children International amplifies our efforts, uniting us in safeguarding environment and dealing with natural calamities such as cyclones, heat waves, global warming, floods etc."

CEO Save the Children International reaffirmed the organization's dedication to climate resilience. The conversation centred around aligning efforts to safeguard Pakistan's environment, strengthening the country's response to climate-related challenges, and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come. She further said that “I would like to highlight that Climate Change is the cross cutting theme of Save the Children International and we are committed to safeguarding the well-being of communities especially children and protect them from the effects of climate change.”

CEO Save the Children International, Inger Ashing, extended her gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with various government departments. She emphasized the urgency of addressing global challenges through collective action, highlighting youth engagement as a pivotal catalyst for change.

Besides meetings with Federal Government officials, CEO Save the Children, Inger Ashing engaged in a transformative session with dynamic youth advocates, entrepreneurs, and students, focusing on youth empowerment, climate action, and collaboration. The session highlighted Pakistani youth climate activists' achievements, fostering dialogue and mutual learning between the CEO and young leaders.