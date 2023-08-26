Protest against inflated bills, price hike

Rawalpindi:Inflation-hit citizens came out streets to block Murree Road from Liaquat Bagh to Committee Chowk, Faizabad and Dhok Kala Khan against overbilling of electricity and price hike.

The angry mob was raising slogans against government. The protest demonstration was leaderless and purely based on public. They have warned government to immediately turn back all wrong decisions of former PDM government otherwise they will start ‘civil disobedience’. The porters burnt their electricity bills and refused to pay bills of August. They said that they will not pay electricity bills and if IESCO officials cut down connections they will face the music. The protesters warned police not to stop them.

The protester carried banners and placards and shouted ‘go government go’ and ‘war against corrupt system’. Some of protesters were carrying bulb and electric fans in their hands demanding Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice on present situation when a common man leading a hard life while political leaders are spending luxurious life. The protesters laid down on roads on the occasion.

Traffic remained jam in and around Murree Road and College Road for nearly an hour. The protesters said such protests were going on across the country. “Now public have taken to the streets against the failed policies of the government.” “Stop usurping nation’s money,” protesters said. The angry protesters slammed government policies and appealed media to arrange shows over overbilling and inflation because ‘Roti’ is the sole issue of people.

They have demanded of the government take back surcharges on electricity bills immediately otherwise we will lockdown all city areas.

Muhammad Tabish one of the protesters said the government’s poor policies had compelled him to resort to street protest. “The government is doing nothing for common man,” said Tabish who is working at a private hospital.

Inflation has made our lives miserable, said Ahmad Khan one of the protesters. “We have had enough of the economic instability, poor law and order and political agitation.”

On the other hand, District Bar Association (DBA) Rawalpindi has called an emergency meeting on present situation today (Saturday). The meeting of DBA has been called on the resolution presented by Punjab Bar Council senior member Advocate Sajjad Akbar Abbasi. According to resolution, a common man was leading a tough life due to wrong decisions of political leadership.

Meanwhile, The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Amjad through a letter requested City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani to deploy police force at all Iesco offices to avoid public protest demonstrations. The Iesco officials were in the condition of fear and panic due to public attitude on inflated electricity bills, the Iesco chief written in the letter here on Friday.

The CPO, Rawalpindi has accepted the request of Iesco Chief and provided 500 police officials to deployment of Iesco offices in Rawalpindi. The City Police Officer (CPO) spokesman Syed Sajjad Shah told ‘The News’ that on the request of Iesco chief, we have provided them 500 police officials to deployment of Iesco offices to avoid any law and order situation during protest demonstrations. We will provide them extra force if Iesco chief demanded to control law and order situation, he said.